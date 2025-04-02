Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon is one of several notable players on the Nuggets' roster who won't play against the Spurs. Nikola Jokic (ankle), Jamal Murray (hamstring), Michael Porter (personal) and Christian Braun (foot) have all been ruled out for this game, meaning the team will be very shorthanded. Denver will likely have to lean on DeAndre Jordan, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cacar and Hunter Tyson in the frontcourt.