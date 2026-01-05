Gordon is out for Monday's game against the 76ers due to right hamstring injury management.

Gordon's absence comes as little surprise after he made his first appearance since Nov. 21 in Sunday's game against the Nets. He looked sharp in the 127-115 loss, finishing with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes off the bench. Though Gordon will take a seat for the second leg of a back-to-back set, he'll presumably return to action Wednesday in Boston.