Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Memphis.

Gordon exited Friday's win over Milwaukee after aggravating his right hamstring injury, and now he'll miss Sunday's matchup with Memphis. Peyton Watson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game, and if he's forced to join Gordon on the sidelines, that would open up a ton of opportunity for Zeke Nnaji and Julian Strawther. For now, Gordon should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game versus Detroit.