Gordon (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gordon was listed as probable on the Nuggets' initial injury report for Sunday's matchup but was downgraded to questionable in the hours leading up to tipoff. He'll be forced to miss his first game of the season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday against the Clippers. Peyton Watson (illness) and Michael Porter could see increased run against San Antonio.