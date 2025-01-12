Gordon will come off the bench in Sunday's game against Dallas.
Gordon will operate under a minutes restriction in his return from a nine-game absence due to a right calf strain. The Nuggets will likely work the veteran forward back to playing form slowly, meaning that Russell Westbrook will remain in the starting five for the time being.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: On track to return Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Won't play Friday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Doubtful against Brooklyn•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Confirmed out for Wednesday•