Funk agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Funk, an undrafted rookie out of Penn State, will get a chance to showcase his skills for the Nuggets during training camp, but he'll likely begin his professional career with Denver's G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Across four Las Vegas Summer League appearances, Funk averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.