Toney signed a contract with the Nuggets on Friday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Toney spent the 2022-23 campaign with the G League's Lakeland Magic and averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game over 28 appearances. He'll join the Nuggets with just under two weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him wind up back in the G League this year.