Rivers compiled 25 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5=6 FT). three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Knicks.

With PJ Dozier (groin) out for an extended period, we should see a lot more from Rivers, who took full advantage of his promotion in the rotation during Wednesday's win. He drilled six three-pointers and contributed in almost every category. Rivers has a lot of post-season experience, and his veteran support will help prop up Denver's backcourt.