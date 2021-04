Rivers is expected to sign with the Nuggets for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Without Jamal Murray (knee) and Will Barton (hamstring) available, the Nuggets are bolstering their backcourt options. Rivers has appeared in five games for Denver, and he's averaged 5.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes.