Rivers produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 27 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 win over the Raptors.

Rivers came in handy as a reliever during the back-to-back. Although his impact has been minimal so far, it looks like he will be sticking with the team given the loss of Jamal Murray and the absences of Will Barton (hamstring) and Monte Morris (hamstring). Rivers provides a veteran presence and has seen plenty of postseason action, and that can only help youngster Facundo Campazzo as he tries to lead the team at point guard.