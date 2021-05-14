Rivers delivered 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's win over the Timberwolves.

Rivers was one of four starters that scored in double digits for the Nuggets in this one, and while his shooting performance was nothing to highlight, he did make four threes. He's made multiple threes in five games in a row while shooting an impressive 52.8 percent from deep in that stretch.