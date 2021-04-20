Rivers signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Reports had surfaced over the past week indicating that Rivers was close to a deal with Denver, but the contract wasn't officially announced until Tuesday. According to Singer, Rivers has already been in Denver for a few days for COVID-19 intake testing, and the team is optimistic he'll clear the NBA's health and safety protocols ahead of Wednesday's game in Portland. With Jamal Murray (knee) done for the season and Monte Morris (hamstring) sidelined indefinitely, Rivers should have a good chance to immediately enter Denver's rotation as the top backup to new starting point guard Facundo Campazzo.