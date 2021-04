Rivers finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Rivers made his debut for the Nuggets and immediately slotted into the rotation. The fact the team was without Monte Morris (hamstring) certainly worked in favor of the veteran on this occasion. While Rivers can provide a scoring punch off the bench, he is unlikely to move the fantasy needle outside of the deepest formats.