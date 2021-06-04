Rivers totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 40 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 win over Portland.

Despite leading the team in minutes, Rivers didn't produce much in the way of stats but did manage to knock down a big three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Due to Denver's injuries, the veteran guard found a surprisingly large role for himself in this first round series win. If Will Barton (hamstring) is able to return in the second round, however, Rivers could see a dip in minutes.