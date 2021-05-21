Rivers is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers due to a non-COVID illness, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rivers has been starting in place of Will Barton (hamstring), who remains out for Game 1. If Rivers is sidelined as well, more minutes will open up for Monte Morris, Markus Howard and Shaquille Harrison.
