Rivers moved to the bench and played 21 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 125-118 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series. He finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound.

With the Nuggets facing elimination in Game 4, head coach Michael Malone elected to shake up the starting five, as Rivers and Facundo Campazzo dropped to the second unit to clear room for Will Barton and Monte Morris. Predictably, the move out of the starting lineup left less playing time available for Rivers, who averaged 30.5 minutes per game over the Nuggets' previous 10 postseason contests. Rivers will head into free agency this summer and will likely have to settle for a one-year deal whether he re-signs with Denver or joins another club.