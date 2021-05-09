Rivers had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals in Saturday's loss to the Nets.

Making his first start in a Nuggets uniform with Aaron Gordon (calf) out, Rivers played 35 minutes and turned in a decent all-around line buoyed by a pair of steals. The journeyman seems to have found a home in Denver, though his role could diminish whenever Will Barton (hamstring) and Monte Morris (hamstring) return from injury.