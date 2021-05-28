Rivers accumulated 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 win over the Blazers.

The 28-year-old went from totaling 15 points in Games 1 and 2 to scoring his highest mark since May 5. Rivers has started the last eight games for the Nuggets dating back to May 8, a span in which he's averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. The ninth-year guard will look to parlay Thursday's impressive scoring effort into Game 4 on Saturday.