Nuggets' Bol Bol: Back from G League
Bol was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Bol was assigned to the G League earlier in December and returned to the court after missing the first stretch of the season with a foot injury. The 20-year-old could make his NBA debut as early as Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, though he's unlikely to see significant run if he sees the court at all.
