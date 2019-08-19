Bol (foot) said he's fully recovered from the foot injury that sidelined him for much of his freshman season at Oregon, Yahoo! Sports reports. "Everything is perfect. Everything has fully healed," Bol said. "I've been working out in the morning and coming back at night."

While concerns about the foot -- as well as Bol's work ethic -- caused the 19-year-old to tumble all the way to the middle of the second round on draft night, Bol is one of the more tantalizing rookies in the 2019 class. A rare combination of size and fluidity, Bol averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in nine collegiate contests, and he hit 52 percent of his three-point attempts. Bol may struggle to find consistent opportunity on a deep Nuggets roster, but he's nonetheless a name to keep an eye on in dynasty formats. "With his length and ability to protect the rim and stretch the floor, it's a pretty rare combination," Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said of Bol. "We think his skillset, his pedigree, who he is as a guy, will fit in well in the locker room."