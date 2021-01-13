Bol scored five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go with two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in a 122-116 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Bol played his most minutes since the Orlando bubble last summer in his first career start. The center hasn't been much of a factor in Denver's rotation this season, playing just 4.0 minutes per game this year. Bol looks like an option to stretch the floor for the Nuggets, shooting 42.1 percent from deep for his career, but don't expect to see a drastic increase in playing time to make that percentage valuable.