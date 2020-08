Bol posted five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes in his official NBA debut during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Heat.

Bol wasn't able to show off the shot-blocking prowess or three-point marksmanship he did during the scrimmage games, but it was still a solid rookie debut. It's unclear how much run he'll get once the team is healthy, as Jamal Murray (hamstring), Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) were all sidelined.