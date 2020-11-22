The Nuggets converted Bol's two-way contract to a standard NBA deal Sunday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Though Bol, a 2019 second-round pick, didn't get the chance to make his Nuggets debut until the team entered the NBA bubble this summer, the 21-year-old made a strong impression in Orlando. While he was largely outside the rotation during the Nuggets' postseason run, Bol made his mark off the bench with averages of 6.7 points, 3.2 boards, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block in 14.5 minutes per game over his six regular-season appearances. The Nuggets are expected to give him the opportunity to compete for a backup role at either forward spot during training camp.