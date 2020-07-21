Bol has impressed teammates and coaches during practices in Orlando, The Athletic reports. "To see (Bol) out there playing and doing things a lot of people can't do is really remarkable," coach Michael Malone said. "He is extremely talented and skilled. You cannot teach 7-foot-2, you cannot teach a 7-foot-9 wingspan and the soft touch he has. He's getting stronger, he's getting healthier, and right now it's good to see him compete against some of the other players that we have down here."

Bol spent much of the year recovering from left foot surgery, and he's yet to appear in an NBA game, though he did log eight appearances in the G League this season. Now fully healthy and practicing with the Nuggets in Orlando, Bol has drawn rave reviews for his work ethic and natural talent. "(He's) talented, talented, talented," teammate Troy Daniels said. "I mean, the kid, he has the intangibles that a lot of people are not blessed with. He can really take that and use it when he's working out. He works his tail off every day. The sky is the limit for that kid. He can literally shoot over anybody, can rebound, has touch around the rim, can handle the ball. He's a really good player and he belongs in the NBA. He just has to sustain it." It remains unclear if Bol will be able to crack the Nuggets' rotation when seeding games begin, but there's a good chance he could make his NBA debut at some point over the next few weeks. "It's been a long journey because I spent most of the season watching practice," Bol said. "But now that I can finally practice, it's been pretty fun. It's what I've been looking forward to."