Bol (foot) is likely to play in the Nuggets' upcoming scrimmage games in the Orlando bubble and it's possible he could make his official NBA debut during one of the eight seeding games, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

There weren't many updates during the season regarding Bol's recovery from a foot injury, but all signs indicate that he's healthy and could finally make his NBA debut this month. Singer notes that Bol has been one of the standout players in Orlando and that he could end up being used out of necessity anyway since the Nuggets "don't have a ton of healthy players [there]." In eight G League contests with the Windy City Bulls, Bol averaged 12.0 points on 8.8 shots, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 19.3 minutes.