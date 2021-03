Bol closed with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist in two minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 victory over Milwaukee.

With Tuesday's game descending into garbage time, Bol made a rare appearance for the Nuggets. Despite being a fan-favorite, his role is barely worth talking about on most nights, and so we simply need to make the most of what was a fun two minutes of playing time.