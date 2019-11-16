Nuggets' Bol Bol: Makes pro debut
Bol (foot) played 17 minutes off the bench for the G League's Windy City Bulls in their 111-97 win Friday over the Canton Charge, finishing with eight points (4-9 FG), nine rebounds and four blocks.
Bol was withheld from the Nuggets' entire Las Vegas Summer League and preseason slate while continuing to rehab his surgically repaired foot, so his appearance with Windy City marked his professional debut. Viewed as more of a development player on a deep Denver roster, Bol is expected to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 season in the G League.
