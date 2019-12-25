Nuggets' Bol Bol: Not available Wednesday
The Nuggets list Bol (foot) as out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Bol isn't believed to have suffered a setback with his surgically repaired left foot; instead, the Nuggets are holding the rookie out as part of an "injury management" program. The 7-foot-2 center has yet to make his NBA debut, but he's appeared in eight games for the G League's Windy City Bulls, averaging 12.0 points (on 58.6 percent shooting from the field), 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 19.3 minutes.
