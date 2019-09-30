Bol (foot) has not been cleared to participate in the preseason, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Bol said back in August that he's fully recovered from the foot injury that kept him out of most of his freshman year at Oregon, but apparently the Nuggets are intent on bringing him along slowly. Bol said he hopes to be back to playing live, full-contact basketball within the next month, but for now he's yet to be cleared and will likely miss the entire preseason slate.