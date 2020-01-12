Nuggets' Bol Bol: Not playing Sunday
Bol (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Bol has yet to suit up for the Nuggets or the G League's Windy City Bulls since Dec. 14 and remains without a clear return date.
