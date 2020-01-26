Nuggets' Bol Bol: Not ready for action
Bol (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
The Nuggets have yet to provide an indication of when Bol might be cleared to play again at either the G League or NBA level. His last appearance in the G League came back on Dec. 14, with Denver having since attributed his absence for the past month and a half to "injury management."
