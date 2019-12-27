Nuggets' Bol Bol: Out Saturday
Bol (foot) won't play Saturday against Memphis, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Bol has yet to take the court this season for the Nuggets, and he's being held out Saturday for "injury management." His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Kings.
