Nuggets' Bol Bol: Out Tuesday
Bol (foot) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
The rookie will have to wait yet another game to make his professional debut. It's currently unknown when exactly Bol is expected to make his debut, as the Nuggets have tagged Bol's left foot issue on the injury report as "injury management."
