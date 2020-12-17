Bol finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Wednesday's 126-95 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.

Bol came on in garbage time, making the most of his limited opportunity. Despite the excellent pre0minute production, Bol figures to be more of a bench-warmer for the Nuggets this season. Isaiah Hartenstein appears to have secured the primary backup center role and so while Bol is going to have moments of relevance, he is not worth drafting at this point.