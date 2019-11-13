Bol (foot) is expected to join the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Bol, who is no longer listed on Denver's injury report, is ready to begin his pro career after missing the first three weeks of the season recovering from foot surgery he underwent in college. The rookie is expected to face a minutes restriction with Windy City as the Nuggets ease him back into action. Once he proves ready, the two-way player will be eligible to spend up to 45 days in the NBA.