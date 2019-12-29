Nuggets' Bol Bol: Remains out Sunday
Bol (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento
Bol hasn't seen NBA action this season and has been sidelined for the past few days by the foot issue. The 20-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday at Houston.
