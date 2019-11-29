Nuggets' Bol Bol: Remains out
Bol (foot) will remain out Saturday in Sacramento, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
A foot injury has so far prevented the center from making his big-league debut, though he's played in the G League. The Nuggets' injury report currently lists his issue as "injury management," though it's not clear what exactly that implies for his target return date.
