Nuggets' Bol Bol: Returns to action in G League
Bol (foot) played 15 minutes off the bench for the G League's Windy City Bulls in their 105-102 loss Thursday to the Agua Caliente Clippers. He finished with 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in the outing.
Bol had previously been listed as "out" on the Nuggets' injury report when he was up with the NBA team earlier this week, but his lack of availability was a matter of load management rather than indicative of any setback with his surgically repaired left foot. His appearance in the G League can be taken as evidence that he's healthy, but Bol probably won't be in line for regular run in Denver anytime soon with Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee locked in as the clear top two centers on the roster.
