Bol said Monday that his surgically repaired left foot is "100 percent healed," the Denver Post reports.

Bol slid all the way to the middle of Round 2 in Thursday's draft, but he landed in an interesting spot with the Nuggets, who will likely be patient with the 19-year-old's development. "We're not concerned as to why he fell," Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. "We feel very fortunate that he fell. As the night progressed, we got pretty aggressive. Here's a guy that we had circled much higher on the board. We didn't have him where we picked him - we had him much, much higher." Bol, who only played nine games at Oregon before suffering a stress fracture, said he's been cleared for on-court work for about a month, but he's been slowly working his way back toward full-speed workouts. As one of the deeper teams in the West, the Nuggets probably don't expect to get much out of Bol in Year 1, but the 7-2 big man said he hopes his rookie season is more than a developmental year. "My plan is hopefully to play this season, but it's up to my team if they want to just focus on me getting stronger," Bol said.