Bol contributed 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in nine minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 loss to the Jazz.

Bol was one of just three players on the team to reach double figures in scoring, as the Jazz steamrolled the Nuggets in this one. Bol has combined to log 13 minutes while appearing in two of the first three playoff contests, so it's tough to trust the rookie big man in daily fantasy leagues.