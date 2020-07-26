Bol notched 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-104 scrimmage loss against the Pelicans.

Bol started for the second straight game and filled the stat sheet once again, but he struggled from the field -- something that already happened July 23 in the scrimmage win over the Wizards. Through two games, Bol is averaging 15.5 points but has shot 36.3 percent from the field and 26.6 percent from three-point range after his first two appearances.