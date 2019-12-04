Nuggets' Bol Bol: Sent back to G League
Bol (foot) was transferred to the G League on Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Bol will join the Windy City Bulls ahead of their matchup with the Agua Caliente Clippers on Thursday as he continues to work back up to full speed.
