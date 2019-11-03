Bol (foot) is expected to be assigned to the G League's Windy City Bulls once he receives clearance to play, Adam Johnson of 2Waysand10Days.com reports.

Bol has remained adamant that he's completely healthy after foot surgery shortened his lone season at Oregon, but the Nuggets are inclined to take things slowly with the 7-foot-2 center, who was withheld from summer league and preseason action. Once Bol gets the green light to play in games with Windy City, Johnson notes that the rookie will be subject to a "major minutes restriction." As a two-way player, Bol can spend up to 45 days in the NBA this season, but he's not expected to be a vital part of the Nuggets' rotation at any point in 2019-20.