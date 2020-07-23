Bol recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage victory over the Wizards

Bol made his first appearance for the Nuggets after missing most of the year recovering from foot surgery. He certainly wasted no time impacting the game, putting up a double-double in what was a team-high 32 minutes on the floor. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Bol added six blocks as well as a couple of highlight plays in the victory. The Nuggets were without a number of regular players and so this performance needs to be taken viewed in context. If you are part of a resumption league, Bol could be worth a flier to see if he can carve out a meaningful role leading into the playoffs.