Bol will start Tuesday's game against the Nets, T.J. McBride of BlueWire reports.

With Gary Harris out, the Nuggets will shake things up and go with Bol at small forward for what will be the first NBA start of his career. Bol has shown some flashes in the past -- particularly in the Orlando bubble -- but he hasn't been a part of the regular rotation this season. In Sunday's win over the Knicks, Bol played just four minutes off the bench.