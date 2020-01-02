Nuggets' Bol Bol: Still out Thursday
The Nuggets list Bol (foot) as out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Bol is still awaiting his NBA debut and hasn't seen any action at the G League level since Dec. 14 while the Nuggets monitor his on-court activity carefully after he required surgery on his left foot just over a year ago. Denver hasn't provided any indication that Bol's lack of game action the past few weeks is the result of any major setback, so his ongoing absence may just be a planned part of his program for injury management. When Bol is cleared to play again, he'll likely suit up for the G League's Windy City Bulls rather than the Nuggets, who don't have a spot for him in their rotation.
