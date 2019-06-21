Nuggets' Bol Bol: Taken by Nuggets in second round
Bol (foot) was selected by the Nuggets with the 44th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
There are no questions surrounding Bol's talent, as the 7-footer is incredibly skilled for someone his size. He played in just nine games at Oregon before suffering a season-ending foot injury, but in that time, he averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from behind the arc. The reason for Bol's drop in Thursday's draft stems from his health, as he is already dealing with foot issues that have plagued a number of big men, and his motor, but if Bol can stay healthy and put it all together, he could end up being the steal of the draft given his sky-high potential.
