Nuggets' Bol Bol: Will likely 'observe' Summer League
President of basketball operations for the Nuggets, Tim Connelly, noted that he's unsure if Bol will participate in Summer League, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports. The big man is expected to be there, but likely just as an observer.
Though Bol re-iterated Monday that his surgically repaired left foot is completely healed, it appears Denver wants to be extra cautious with him. It's unlikely Bol will play a significant role for the Nuggets next season, so the upcoming year may be about getting him stronger and keeping him healthy while he works on his game.
