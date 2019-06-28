Bol will not participate in summer league, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

In line with what was previously reported, Bol will not play in summer league. A specific reason has yet to be given, but it's possible the team doesn't believe he's fully healthy from his foot injury. Or, there might be a belief Bol needs to get stronger before participating in full-speed game action. Either way, the next opportunity we'll have to see the rookie is the preseason.