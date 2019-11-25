Nuggets' Bol Bol: Won't play Tuesday
Bol (foot) won't play in Tuesday's contest against Washington, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
The rookie will have to wait another day to make his awaited NBA debut, as Bol continues to deal with a left foot injury. His next chance at making his professional appearance looms Saturday against Sacramento.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...